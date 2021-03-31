Palash Sen Highlights Bollywood 'money Muscle' Hampering 2015 Film, Delighted By OTT Love

Not many imagined that a majority films will now take the Over-the-Top route for their releases, and skip the theatrical venture, a highlight of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from giving producers a breather for their finances with the direct online release, OTT is also giving a platform for some lesser-known movies to reach out to a wider audience. Recently Palash Sen of the band Euphoria shared how his movie Aisa Yeh Jahaan could not get a wide release then, but was now receiving love from fans.

Palash Sen on Aisa Yeh Jahaan release

Taking to Instagram, he posted a still from Aisa Yeh Jahaan, and shared his thoughts on acting in it, and scoring the music. Calling co-star Ira Dubey as ‘phenomenal’ and highlighting direction by his 'brother' Biswajeet Bohra, he shared how the movie had brought the ‘heavily neglected’ but 'stunning' state of Assam to the forefront.

The Euphoria frontman rued that ‘money muscle’ of the film industry had hampered a big release for the movie then. However, the doctor-turned-musician shared his delight on the movie finally reaching out to the audiences via an Over-The-Top platform. Palash was overwhelmed with the love from people discovering the movie now, and the 'efforts finally being recognised.'

To those who had not seen the move, he termed it as a ‘slice of life’ with ‘slice of Euphoria.’ He also urged all to use watch it with a ‘’slice of Mango’ and used the caption, 'Ek aam Aadmi ki rasily Kahaani, rasile Aam ke saath..'

Aisa Yeh Jahaan is available for screening on Disney+Hotstar.

Previous, Palash Sen, known for leading one of the popular bands of the ‘90s and 2000s, Euphoria, had expressed displeasure about YouTube ‘blocking out' their content. He had then alleged that it had prompted the music artists to buy fake views.

"I thought they had a problem with us because this has happened with 3-4 songs. No one gets recommendations. People are surprised they have never heard about our songs like Sadhna and are surprised to even know that we have a channel,” he had then stated.

Palash had added, "No one is supporting me. I am fighting with myself and this is the height of it.”