Pallavi Joshi Injured On Sets Of 'The Vaccine War', Braves On To Finish Shoot

Actor Pallavi Joshi was injured on the sets of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'. The actor was hit by a vehicle. According to the film's producer Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi continued to shoot despite her injury.

"Despite being injured, Pallavi continued with the shoot. She is now heading to the hospital for treatment," said Abhishek Agarwal to Republic Media Network's Mugdha Kapoor.

'The Vaccine War' marks the second collaboration between filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi after 'The Kashmir Files'.

Pallavi Joshi is also producing the project under her banner 'I Am Buddha' along with Abhishek Agarwal.

Recently, it was announced that 'Kantara' star Sapthami Gowda has joined the cast of 'The Vaccine War'. Both the actor and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to confirm the news.

Check out their Tweets below:

Thank you @sharadasrinidhi !

Glad to be a part of this project.

Looking forward to celebrate sankranthi on the sets of vaccine war and to more learning and new beginnings ❤️🧿 https://t.co/hRBcqnRK0Q — Sapthami Gowda (@gowda_sapthami) January 13, 2023

Welcome Sapthami.

Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts. https://t.co/aVsCGlmwgX — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 13, 2023

Anupam Kher, who was in 'The Kashmir Files', has also joined the film. The actor shared the news on his Instagram handle.

Check out his post below:

'The Vaccine War' is a film based on Indian scientists and the people who have sacrificed their day and night for over two years to develop corona vaccine.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 in 11 languages.