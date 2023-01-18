Pallavi Joshi 'limps Back' To The Vaccine War Sets; Vivek Agnihotri Says 'show Must Go On'

Pallavi Joshi returned on the sets of 'The Vaccine War', according to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. Pallavi Joshi was injured on the film's sets after a car ran over her foot on Monday in Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, Vivek Agnihotri shared a picture of his wife and actor Pallavi Joshi on his Twitter.

He captioned it: "On behalf of #PallaviJoshi, I’d like to thank all her well-wishers and fans for their concern. While shooting, a car ran over her foot. The bone will take its long course to heal but she limped back today to sets to give her shot. Show must go on."

Check out Vivek Agnihotri's Tweet below:

On behalf of #PallaviJoshi, I’d like to thank all her well-wishers and fans for their concern. While shooting, a car ran over her foot. The bone will take its long course to heal but she limped back today to sets to give her shot. Show must go on. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/tFGRHm0uu0 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 18, 2023

Pallavi Joshi, along with acting in 'The Vaccine War', will also be producing the film under her production banner I Am Buddha. Abhishek Agarwal is also a co-producer for the film.

Other than Pallavi Joshi, the film will also star Anupam Kher and 'Kantara' fame Sapthami Gowda. The actors announced their association with the film through their social media handles.

A few days ago, Sapthami Gowda confined her association on her Twitter handle.

Check her Tweet below:

I’m glad and excited to be a part of this project !

Thank you @vivekagnihotri sir for this opportunity 🙏🏻



🧿 https://t.co/Sx44H7mJzW — Sapthami Gowda (@gowda_sapthami) January 13, 2023

A few weeks ago, Anupam Kher too took it to his Instagram account to announce his association with the film.

Check out his Instagram post here:

Previously, Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher had collaborated for 'The Kashmir Files.' The film reportedly has earned over Rs 340 crore at the global box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022.

'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus and killing of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s. The film is also in the Oscars' reminder list.

The nominations for Oscars will be announced on January 24 ET.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' is based on the sacrifices done by Indian scientists and other people to develop corona vaccine in 2 years during the pandemic.

The film will reportedly release on Independence Day, 2023.



