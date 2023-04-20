Pamela Chopra Death: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Pay Respects

Quick links:
Katrina Kaif was one of the first to arrive at Aditya Chopra's residence to pay her condolences as the Chopra family deals with the demise of Pamela Chopra.
Shraddha Kapoor looked visibly distraught as she was photographed entering the Chopra residence.
Uday Chopra, younger son to late Yash and Pamela Chopra and brother to Aditya Chopra, was spotted by the entrance, meeting with those arriving to pay their condolences.
Hrithik Roshan was also spotted within the premise of the Chopra residence. He arrived to pay his last respects. Hrithik began his career with a Yash Raj Film in 2000.
John Abraham too was spotted later in the day, heading into the Chopra residence. He has been part of several YRF backed films.
Ranveer Singh was accompanied by his wife Deepika Padukone, who also has had a long-standing association with the YRF banner.