Pamela Chopra Death: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Pay Respects

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone and other celebrities arrived at the Chopra residence to pay their respects after Pamela Chopra's demise.

Aalokitaa Basu
Katrina Kaif
1/12
Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif was one of the first to arrive at Aditya Chopra's residence to pay her condolences as the Chopra family deals with the demise of Pamela Chopra. 

Vicky Kaushal
2/12
Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal too arrived to pay his last respects to the Chopras after Pamela Chopra's death. 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
3/12
Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kasuhal and Katrina Kaif were spotted entering Aditya Chopra's residence together.

Shraddha Kapoor
4/12
Varinder Chawla

Shraddha Kapoor looked visibly distraught as she was photographed entering the Chopra residence.

Uday Chopra
5/12
Varinder Chawla

Uday Chopra, younger son to late Yash and Pamela Chopra and brother to Aditya Chopra, was spotted by the entrance, meeting with those arriving to pay their condolences. 

Hrithik Roshan
6/12
Varinder Chawla

Hrithik Roshan was also spotted within the premise of the Chopra residence. He arrived to pay his last respects. Hrithik began his career with a Yash Raj Film in 2000.

John Abraham
7/12
Varinder Chawla

John Abraham too was spotted later in the day, heading into the Chopra residence. He has been part of several YRF backed films. 

Ranveer Singh
8/12
Varinder Chawla

Ranveer Singh, a Yash Raj talent, kept a low profile as he headed to the Chopra residence.

Deepika Padukone
9/12
Varinder Chawla

Ranveer Singh was accompanied by his wife Deepika Padukone, who also has had a long-standing association with the YRF banner. 

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
10/12
Varinder Chawla

The couple was photographed hurrying into the premises to meet Aditya Chopra and family. 

Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerj
11/12
Varinder Chawla

Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji snapped at Aditya Chopra's residence.

Abhishek  Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai
12/12
Varinder Chawl

Abhishek  Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrive at Aditya Chopra's residence to pay their last respects.

