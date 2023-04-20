Pamela Chopra Death: Uday Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Rakesh Roshan Attend Last Rites

Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra breathed her last on April 20. The news of her demise came as shock to many celebrities and fans. Several celebrities were spotted at the venue to attend the singer-writer-producer's last rites. Pamela was 74.

Pamela's son Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Anupam Kher, Rani Mukerji, Vaibhavi Merchant, and Sonu Nigam among others attended the last journey of the singer. The actors were snapped in their cars while arriving at the venue. Uday Chopra, the youngest son of Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra, greeted the photographers with folded hands. Take a look at the photos below.

More about Pamela Chopra's death

Pamela Chopra passed away due to pneumonia. Her family confirmed the news of her death by releasing a statement on social media. The official page of Yash Raj Films' (YRF) released the statement on their Instagram handle and wrote, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today (April 20) in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection." Take a look at the statement below.

Pamela was admitted in Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai. She was hospitalised for the last 15 days. In an interview with PTI, Dr Prahlad who was treating the singer said, "She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU. On the work front, the singer sang songs including Ghar Aaja Pardesi, Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat, Main Sasural Nahin Jaoongi, Jag Gaya Jag Gaya, and Khud Se Jo Vada Kiya Tha among others.