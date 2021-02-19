Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial announces 20th edition of concert to promote Indian culture

Bringing the Hindustani classical music live to every household, the memorial society of noted musician and tabla player Pandit Chatur Lal along with and Hindustan Zinc Limited are organising the 20th edition of the concert series Smritiyaan. This year owing to the pandemic, the musical festival will be organized on February 20 through their social media accounts. The much-awaited annual concert is a promising combination of Hindustani and Carnatic music.

Live concert Smritiyaan in memory of Pandit ChaturLal

Late Pandit Chatur Lal was one of the first Indian musicians who contributed to popularising the traditional Indian sound in the west along with his contemporaries Pandit Ravi Shankar, Aashish Khan, and Ali Akbar Khan in the late 50s and 60s. The concert Smritiyaan was brought to the limelight by his granddaughter and the festival’s artistic director, Shruti Chatur Lal. She said in a statement,

“This year on the tabla wizard’s 95th birth anniversary, Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial Society also announces Pandit Chatur Lal Yuva Puruskar, especially for the young maestros who are graciously carrying the responsibility of promoting Indian culture through their artistry.”



Read: Post Malone To Be A Part Of Pokemon's 25th Anniversary, Will Perform A Virtual Concert

Read: Justin Bieber All Set To Perform 'Journals' On Valentine's Day, Fan Says 'best Thing Ever'

The Smritiyaan festival promises to be a dazzling musical evening that will be buoyed by performances by gifted artists. Dr. Mysore Manjunath, a well-known violinist, along with Grammy-nominated Pandit Gaurav Mazumdar will grace the stage. Carnatic musician Vidwan B C Manjunath will also mark his presence. Dr. Mysore Manjunath and Pt Gaurav Mazumdar shared their excitement of performing on the Smritiyaan stage in a statement and said,

“We are touched by the dedication by Chatur Lal family and it is our honour to be a part of this show.”

Read: Uttarakhand Disaster: Jubin Nautiyal To Hold Concert To Raise Funds For Affected Families

Read: US Rock Band Pulled Off COVID-safe Live Concert, Watch The Unique Performance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.