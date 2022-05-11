Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Accorded State Funeral; Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan Pay Last Respects

Legendary musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away at age 84 on Tuesday, May 10. The Santoor maestro had been suffering from kidney-related ailments for several months and breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest. A day after his demise, he was accorded a state funeral by the Government of Maharashtra. Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were among those present at the Padma Bhushan recipient's funeral to pay their last respects.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's funeral

For those unaware, the late musician delivered several iconic compositions for megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Among them was the music of Silsila, which went on to become a massive hit on the big screens. The superstar, who had collaborated with Pandit Shivkumar Sharma in the past, arrived at his funeral with his wife, actor Jaya Bachchan. Dressed in white, Big B joined his hands while greeting Sharma's family. He took a brief moment to pay his respects to the artiste before condoling his family for their loss.

Actor Adah Sharma and musician Satish Vyas were among the other celebrities who were seen arriving at the funeral.

Eminent personalities across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid heartfelt tributes to Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. Members of the entertainment fraternity also took to social media to mourn the loss.

PM Modi paid condolences to his family and admirers and stated, "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti".

In his prolific career that spans over six decades, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma delivered many albums of Hindustani music. In addition to this, he composed music for several iconic Bollywood movies including Silsila, and Chandni. He was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi honour back in 1986 for his exceptional contribution to Indian music. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma is survived by his wife and two sons.

Image: Varindar Chawla