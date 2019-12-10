Panipat Controversy: Protesters Take To The Streets In Agra

People of the Jat community have staged protests against the Ashutosh Gowarike period drama 'Panipat', claiming that the film depicts Maharaja Suraj Mal of Bharatpur in a bad light.The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

