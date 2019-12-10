The Debate
Panipat Controversy: Protesters Take To The Streets In Agra

People of the Jat community have staged protest against the Panipat movie claiming that the film depicts Maharaja Suraj Mal of Bharatpur in a bad light

People of the Jat community have staged protests against the Ashutosh Gowarike period drama 'Panipat', claiming that the film depicts Maharaja Suraj Mal of Bharatpur in a bad light.The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

 

 

