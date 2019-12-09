Panipat: Protestors Vandalise A Theater In Jaipur & Chant Slogans, 5 People Detained

Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat is recently in the midst of controversies. The portrayal of the Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal in the movie sparked the controversy that paved the way to the trending hashtag of #BoycottPanipat too. However, this is not the first time that a movie by Ashutosh Gowariker is facing controversy and opposition. Previously, the director was in trouble for his 2008 movie Jodhaa Akbar. And now reports have surfaced that a theatre in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur has been vandalized wherein a group of protestors entered the premises heavily equipped with rods & bats, and can be seen breaking down glass doors and shouting slogans such as "Jai Ho, Maharaja Surajmal Ki". A video of the unfortunate incident has also surfaced.

Reason for controversy

In the movie Panipat, the Jat ruler is reportedly seen as a greedy emperor who refuses to help the Maratha forces in the battle of Panipat, unless he is given the control of the Agra Fort. This depiction of the ruler enraged the Jat community of Rajasthan and the reacting to it, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urged the Censor Board to take note of the claims that Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat had wrongly portrayed Maharaja Surajmal. He also urged distributors to have a dialogue with Rajasthan's Jat community, some of whose members are offended by the film starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt.

Ministers react

Meanwhile, the tourist minister of Rajasthan, Vishvendra Singh demanded that the film should be banned in the northern part of India. BJP leader Vasundhara Raje too reacted to the film. Read their tweets below-

I have woken up to an astonishing amount of tweets, Facebook posts and messages seeking my opinion on the portrayal of my ancestor and the founder of Bharatpur - Maharaja Suraj Mal Ji - in the recently released Panipat movie. — Vishvendra Singh (@vishvendrabtp) December 8, 2019

