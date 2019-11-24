The Debate
WATCH: 'Panipat' Stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Arrive In Chariot For Song Launch

Bollywood News

Makers of the film 'Panipat' held a special event in Mumbai for the launch of song 'Mann Mein Shiva'. The lead stars along with director arrived in a chariot

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

The makers of the film 'Panipat' held a special event in Mumbai for the launch of the song 'Mann Mein Shiva'. The lead stars of the film Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon along with their director Ashutosh Gowariker arrived like royals in a chariot. 

 

 

