Pankaj Kapur Rings In His 67th Birthday; Netizens Shower Wishes On The Veteran Actor

Veteran actor, Pankaj Kapur is ringing his 67th birthday on May 29, 2021. In an acting career spanning over four decades, Pankaj Kapur has appeared in a number of popular films, TV shows, and Hindi theatre. The actor, who entered Bollywood through a Shyam Benegal film, Arohan, is also a renowned director and has been a part of over 70 plays and serials to date. He has bagged National Film Award three times for his performances in Maqbool, Raakh, and Ek Doctor Ki Maut. The list of other popular Pankaj Kapur's movies also includes Khamosh, Aitbaar, Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin, The Burning Season, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Halla Bol, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, and many more. On Pankaj Kapur's birthday, many of his fans and followers have dropped their wishes for the veteran actor on Twitter.

Fans drop wishes on Pankaj Kapur's birthday

Many fans of Pankaj Kapur took to their respective social media handles and dropped their lovely wishes for the actor. A fan wished him and called him "one of the most talented and versatile actors of the film industry". She prayed may the actor "be blessed with love, health, and immense happiness". Several other fans dropped pictures featuring Pankaj and his son, Shahid Kapoor to wish the veteran actor. Another fan called him 'papa Kapoor' as he wished him on his birthday.

Wishing one of the most talented & versatile actors of Film Industry, a Very Very Happy Birthday! May you be blessed with love health and immense happiness for many more years to come! God Bless You!🙏🙏#Happybirthdaypankajkapur#HBDPankajKapur@shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/soDDPFgnUR — Astrologer Dr Prem Sharma (@premastrologer) May 29, 2021

Wishing one of the most talented and senior actor MR PANKAJ KAPOOR SIR Happy birthday. The msot respect human and an amazing actor.#HappyBirthdayPankajKapur #ShahidKapoor

Can't wait for this Father -Son duo back again #Jersey . pic.twitter.com/VBHFgdzDdk — 𝓣𝒉𝒂𝒉𝒛𝒆𝒆𝒃 (@Worships_Shahid) May 29, 2020

A netizen called Pankaj "the most respected human and an amazing actor" while wishing him on his 67th birthday. Another one shared a monochrome picture featuring daughter-in-law, Mira Kapoor, wife, Supriya Pathak, and son, Shahid. A Twitter user chipped in saying, "To the father of our idol wishing Pankaj Kapur a very happy birthday". Another one called him "one of the finest actors" and wished him "good health and luck".

INSTA POST by #MiraKapoor

“Happy Birthday Dad ❤️ Nobody is as cool and as warm as you are 😘 In a family of Alphonsos we’re the Safedas!

To the bestest ‘Baba’, We love you ❤️” #HappyBirthdayPankajKapur💖🎂🎉@shahidkapoor #SupriyaPathak pic.twitter.com/ZZIZBiPXqy — Shahid Kapoor FC || #𝕁𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕖𝕪 (@shahidkapoorFC) May 29, 2020

To the Father of our Idol Wishing Pankaj Kapur A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎉✨@shahidkapoor #HappyBirthdayPankajKapur pic.twitter.com/77NBK0DhIg — ꪜꪖ𝕣ડꫝꪖ (@varsha_biswal) May 29, 2019

#HappyBirthdayPankajKapur 💖 Lots of love and good health to you sir🤗 Stay Blessed and Stay Safe kapoors☺️☺️❤️ @shahidkapoor #ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/QaBVlfhQ0w — ShahidKapoorFangirl (@shahidkpyaar) May 29, 2020

@shahidkapoor Please give my best wishes to your dad! :) #HappyBirthdayPankajKapur Lots of love from Russia pic.twitter.com/x5lGO1Y3Bs — Dana silva (@sonakapoor151) May 29, 2015

Furthermore, on the work front, the actor was last seen in 2018's Toba Tek Singh, in the titular role. He will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama, Jersey. Penned and helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a remake of 2019's Telugu drama with the same title. The film features Shahid, Mrunal Thakur along with Kapur. In the film which is bankrolled by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Pankaj Kapur will be seen playing the role of a coach.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAANDAAR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.