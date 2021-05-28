Pankaj Kapur's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess His Movies And Characters With These Hints?

Quick links:
Pankaj Kapur kick-started his journey in the 1980s after he was roped in for the TV series Karamchand, a comedy television drama. He made his film debut with Shyam Benegal’s directorial, Arohan, and before that, he had also worked in the theatre. Over the years, he has been a part of several TV shows, movies and has also directed plays. On his birthday, here's some Pankaj Kapoor's trivia related to his movies and work in the entertainment industry. Take up the quiz and see how well you know the actor.
1. In this movie, directed by Richard Attenborough, he played the role of Mahatma Gandhi’s second secretary, Pyarelal.
2. Can you guess the veteran director who helmed the comedy-drama Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro in 1983?
3. He played the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan's dotting and most humble father in this film, also starring Hrithik Roshan.
4. Received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for this Vishal Bhardwaj directorial, starring late star Irrfan Khan, Tabu.
5. Can you guess the upcoming movie which will bring Shahid and Pankaj together on-screen?
6. In this movie, he worked with Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
7. After doing several movies, in 2000, Pankaj returned to the television world with the serial _______, revolving around corruption.
8. He directed and gave the screenplay for his son Shahid's film, ______, opposite Sonam Kapoor.
9. "Bas Sushila, ab Sanjana se koi kuch nahi kahega", says Pankaj to ____ as she lashes out at their daughter Sanjana.
10. Won many hearts with his role as Harry Mandola in this 2013 drama.
