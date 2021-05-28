Last Updated:

Pankaj Kapur's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess His Movies And Characters With These Hints?

On the actor's birthday, take up this quick quiz and see if you can guess facts about Pankaj Kapur's movies, career and professional milestones. Read on.

Pankaj Kapur

IMAGE: PANKAJ KAPUR'S INSTAGRAM


Pankaj Kapur kick-started his journey in the 1980s after he was roped in for the TV series Karamchand, a comedy television drama. He made his film debut with Shyam Benegal’s directorial, Arohan, and before that, he had also worked in the theatre. Over the years, he has been a part of several TV shows, movies and has also directed plays. On his birthday, here's some Pankaj Kapoor's trivia related to his movies and work in the entertainment industry. Take up the quiz and see how well you know the actor. 

Pankaj Kapur's quiz

1. In this movie, directed by Richard Attenborough, he played the role of Mahatma Gandhi’s second secretary, Pyarelal.

  • Gandhi
  • Aadharshila
  • Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya
  • Hari Hondal Bargadar : Share Cropper

2. Can you guess the veteran director who helmed the comedy-drama Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro in 1983?

  • Om Puri
  • Richard Attenborough
  • Shyam Benegal
  • Kundan Shah

3. He played the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan's dotting and most humble father in this film, also starring Hrithik Roshan.

  • Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
  • Dosti: Friends Forever
  • Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
  • Main Aurr Mrs Khanna

4. Received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for this Vishal Bhardwaj directorial, starring late star Irrfan Khan, Tabu.

  • Rui Ka Boj
  • Jackpot Do Karode
  • Maqbool
  • Ram Jaane

5. Can you guess the upcoming movie which will bring Shahid and Pankaj together on-screen?

  • Jersey
  • Kabir Singh
  • Mr Lele
  • Booth Police

6. In this movie, he worked with Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. 

  • Shaandaar
  • Highway
  • Udta Punjab 
  • Kalank 

7. After doing several movies, in 2000, Pankaj returned to the television world with the serial _______, revolving around corruption.

  • Office Office
  • Brothers 
  • Savings 
  • Office Timing 

8. He directed and gave the screenplay for his son Shahid's film, ______, opposite Sonam Kapoor.

  • Mausam 
  • Toba Tek Singh
  • Finding Fanny
  • Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

9. "Bas Sushila, ab Sanjana se koi kuch nahi kahega", says Pankaj to ____ as she lashes out at their daughter Sanjana. 

  • Himani Shivpuri
  • Hema Malini
  • Huma Qureshi 
  • Surekha Sikri 

10. Won many hearts with his role as Harry Mandola in this 2013 drama. 

  • Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
  • The Burning Season
  • Ek Doctor Ki Maut
  • Agla Mausam

Pankaj Kapur's quiz Answer Bank 

  1. Gandhi
  2. Kundan Shah
  3. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
  4. Maqbool
  5. Jersey
  6. Shaandaar
  7. Office Office
  8. Mausam 
  9. Himani Shivpuri
  10. Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

