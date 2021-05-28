Pankaj Kapur's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess His Movies And Characters With These Hints?

Pankaj Kapur kick-started his journey in the 1980s after he was roped in for the TV series Karamchand, a comedy television drama. He made his film debut with Shyam Benegal’s directorial, Arohan, and before that, he had also worked in the theatre. Over the years, he has been a part of several TV shows, movies and has also directed plays. On his birthday, here's some Pankaj Kapoor's trivia related to his movies and work in the entertainment industry. Take up the quiz and see how well you know the actor.

Pankaj Kapur's quiz

1. In this movie, directed by Richard Attenborough, he played the role of Mahatma Gandhi’s second secretary, Pyarelal.

Gandhi

Aadharshila

Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya

Hari Hondal Bargadar : Share Cropper

2. Can you guess the veteran director who helmed the comedy-drama Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro in 1983?

Om Puri

Richard Attenborough

Shyam Benegal

Kundan Shah

3. He played the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan's dotting and most humble father in this film, also starring Hrithik Roshan.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Dosti: Friends Forever

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

Main Aurr Mrs Khanna

4. Received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for this Vishal Bhardwaj directorial, starring late star Irrfan Khan, Tabu.

Rui Ka Boj

Jackpot Do Karode

Maqbool

Ram Jaane

5. Can you guess the upcoming movie which will bring Shahid and Pankaj together on-screen?

Jersey

Kabir Singh

Mr Lele

Booth Police

6. In this movie, he worked with Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Shaandaar

Highway

Udta Punjab

Kalank

7. After doing several movies, in 2000, Pankaj returned to the television world with the serial _______, revolving around corruption.

Office Office

Brothers

Savings

Office Timing

8. He directed and gave the screenplay for his son Shahid's film, ______, opposite Sonam Kapoor.

Mausam

Toba Tek Singh

Finding Fanny

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

9. "Bas Sushila, ab Sanjana se koi kuch nahi kahega", says Pankaj to ____ as she lashes out at their daughter Sanjana.

Himani Shivpuri

Hema Malini

Huma Qureshi

Surekha Sikri

10. Won many hearts with his role as Harry Mandola in this 2013 drama.

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

The Burning Season

Ek Doctor Ki Maut

Agla Mausam

Pankaj Kapur's quiz Answer Bank

Gandhi Kundan Shah Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon Maqbool Jersey Shaandaar Office Office Mausam Himani Shivpuri Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

