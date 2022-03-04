Pankaj Tripathi Addresses Farming Roots, Gives Back To Community With Latest Investment

The actors of the film industry often go beyond showcasing their performing talents, many of them signing endorsements, making investments or starting a business. Pankaj Tripathi also did so, featuring in numerous advertisements after attaining success on the big screen and Over-The-Top platforms. However, his latest such collaboration has a connection to his roots.

The Stree star has been signed on as a brand ambassador of an agritech app named Krishi network. Pankaj Tripathi has also invested in the company as a part of the partnership. He shared that hailing from a farming-based family, he was well-versed with some of the problems that farmers were facing and believed that addressing it was the 'need of the hour.'

Pankaj Tripathi back to farming roots, turns investor & brand ambassador of agritech company

Pankaj, in a statement, said, "Being raised in an agriculturally rich household with family members deeply invested in farming and other basic land harvesting practices for a living, I have always been accustomed to the kind of problems Indian farmers face at the ground level. Lack of correct information being the root cause of these problems, educating the farmers of the best practices along with ensuring that all of their other concerns are being addressed and looked into is the need of the hour. By funding an organization which provides a mix of online and offline support in this direction, I intend to contribute to it in my own small way."

For the unversed, the 45-year-old's father was a farmer in a Bihar village. Tripathi also used to assist his father on the fields till his teenage days, before he attained popularity for his acting talent.

Pankaj Tripathi on the professional front

As far as his professional assignments are concerned, he starred in Kaagaz and Mimi last year, which were among the popular films to hit the OTT platforms during the pandemic and 83, a film which hit the theatres and was critically acclaimed. He will next be seen in Bachchhan Paandey, which is releasing on March 18. The third installment of Fukrey and Criminal Justice and Sherdil, Oh My God 2 are some of the other films in his kitty.