Pankaj Tripathi Feels Inclusion Of Feminism In Today's Edu System Is A Must For Young Boys

Ludo actor Pankaj Tripathi feels feminism should be taught in schools to all young boys so that one wouldn't have to "save" their daughters. The Mirzapur star has been quite vocal about being a feminist himself in several of his interviews and recently revealed how his wife and daughter have impacted his life in the best possible way. In his latest interview with Hindustan Times, Pankaj spoke about the importance of feminism and said that gender disparity in India needs immediate attention and change.

Pankaj Tripathi says the inclusion of feminism "is a must" in schools for young boys

Although Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most celebrated actors in India today, there was a time when he struggled to carve a niche for himself in the industry. In his recent interaction with HT, the Kaagaz actor revealed that there was a time when he was solely surviving on his wife Mridula Tripathi's salary and saw no harm whatsoever in doing so. He also went on to reveal that his beloved wife and daughter have played significant roles in his life and in making him the man he is today.

While Pankaj has often expressed how his wife and daughter are his biggest pillars of strength in their own ways, his wife has also spoken about him being a great father as well as a caring and encouraging husband in the past. Being a feminist himself, the 44-year-old recently shed light on the importance of teaching feminism in India to boys from a young age. He feels that feminism should be a part of their education program.

Elaborating further on the same, Pankaj Tripathi said parents put all their energies into teaching daughters how to behave but it is not the case with boys. Pankaj added saying he thinks the inclusion of feminism in today's education is a must for young boys so that parents wouldn't have to save their daughters anymore. He also explained how boys need to learn that no gender is inferior or superior right from the beginning and for that, respecting the opposite gender and empowering each other should be taught early on. The Gunjan Saxena actor concluded his statement by saying that gender disparity in India not only needs immediate attention but also change.