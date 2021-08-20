Pankaj Tripathi Feels Truly 'humbled' To Receive Diversity In Cinema Award At IFFM

Actor Pankaj Tripathi who has given numerous excellent performances on the silver screen, on Friday was honoured with the Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The actor who is currently busy shooting in Leh for his upcoming project, joined in through the virtual award ceremony while receiving the award and expressing his gratitude towards all his fans.

Pankaj Tripathi felicitated with special award at IFFM

The actor who was recently seen in the feature film Mimi was recognized for his work in films and shows in India. From Ludo to Mirzapur to Gangs of Wasseypur, Pankaj has managed to impress one and all with his on-screen performances. The actor while joining in the award ceremony shared his happiness and views on the same.

The actor while thanking Anurag Kashyap who announced the nominations, said, “My intent is to perform to the best of my capabilities, and I am so grateful that my performances are appreciated by the audience. I am truly honoured and equally humbled to receive this award and it makes me very happy that such a prestigious film festival has recognised my work. I would also like to thank Anurag for recognizing my talent in Gangs of Wasseypur and giving me this opportunity.”

Further, he added, “I am currently shooting in Leh for my next project and my entire crew is just looking at me as I speak and share my gratitude. It is just amazing and overwhelming to receive the awards and compete through amazing series that were showcased this year.” Tripathi was also been nominated for the Best Performance (Male) in the film category for Ludo and for the Best Performance (Male) in the series for Mirzapur 2. His short film Laali also made it to the festival this year. The nominations for the festival’s annual awards ceremony were unveiled on Thursday.

The festival was attended by various dignitaries of Australia, along with Anurag Kashyap, Shoojit Sircar, Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Sriram Raghavan were amongst the presenters. Also present were the prestigious jury members, including Richa Chadha, Guneet Monga, Onir, Australian filmmaker Geoffrey Wright, Oscar-nominated editor Jill Bilcock with others.

(Image Credits: PTI)

