Pankaj Tripathi Gives A Tour Of His Village-inspired Mumbai Home

Pankaj Tripathi has often spoken about being rooted in his humble background even after attaining massive success. In a new media interview, the OMG 2 actor gave a tour of his holiday home in Mumbai. Describing his village-inspired home, the actor commented, “Bombay mein ek chota sa gaon khoj raha tha mein, toh ye chota sa gaon hai (I was looking for a small village in the city of Mumbai, so this is the village).” In the video, the actor highlighted his love for nature, simple living and storytelling.

3 things you need to know

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in the film OMG 2.

The actor plays the character of Kanti Mudgal Sharma in the film.

The actor was recently awarded the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in the film Mimi.

Pankaj Tripathi’s holiday home is full of greenery, nature and simple living

Pankaj Tripathi opened doors for the house tour of his home ‘Roop Katha’. The name, the actor said, translates to fairy tale in Bengali. The house, he described, is a fairy tale experience for him. The video begins with the two artefacts, a one-horned rhino and a tusker, that he received as gifts from the Divisional Forest Officer of Kaziranga National Park. He also flaunted his dining table which he got designed by the local artisans of Mysore.

Throughout the video, the actor expressed his love for handicrafts. In the video, the actor teamed his white kurta-pyjama set with a gamcha (scarf), which was hand-crafted. He urged everyone to carry one item of handloom in their outfit at all times, in order to support local artisans. His house echoed the same emotions.

Pankaj Tripathi has hints of his village

From a wooden cot to a clay pot stove, Pankaj Tripathi’s holiday home is all about being close to the village. The actor also shared that he prefers to drink cold water from ‘matkas’ instead of refrigerators. He also shared a glimpse of the ‘mitti ka chulha’ which his family uses to make food occasionally.

On the tour, the Mirzapur actor also showed the lush green garden that surrounds his house. The garden houses mango and kathal trees, said the actor. He even shared his love for bird watching and commented that the garden inhabits several birds like sparrows for whom he keeps food.