Pankaj Tripathi Impresses All By Playing Dholak For A Musical Evening At His Home; WATCH

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is grabbing headlines after showing off his musical skills in a latest video that has been making the rounds on the internet. When he is not immortalizing characters with his authentic acting on the screen, the actor is entertaining his fans through his other talents. One, in particular, has caught the attention of the netizens as they enjoyed the seasoned actor setting the tone for a musical evening in the house.

Pankaj Tripathi's latest video

Going by the username 'shashi_samad', the account uploaded a video on October 17 where he is seen playing the ukulele while the Mimi actor is matching the tunes with his Dholak. His wife Mridula is also seen enjoying the musical session. The actor appeared to skillfully play the instrument as the people enjoy the musical piece. The actor was also addressed as 'Kaleen bhaiya', one of his most memorable characters from the 2018 thriller series Mirzapur. The account uploaded the video with the caption in Hindi which translates to,

''Kaleen bhaiya aur hum,

Today I went to Kaleen bhaiya's house. Pankaj Bhaiya is a gem of a person. He is so sweet that I mustered up the courage to address him as 'Pankaj bhaiya' rather than 'Pankaj sir' in our second meeting itself. I am thankful for Avinash Das because of whom I feel like all my dreams have come true. Loads of love. I will always remember your support.''

Netizens could not help but shower the actor with compliments as they got to witness another of his talents. Many spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis to show their appreciation.

More on Panjaj Tripathi

On the work front, the actor recently grabbed headlines after uploading a video announcing his return as lawyer Madhav Mishra in the smash-hit web series titled Criminal Justice Season 3. In the video, the actor talked about his successful cases in the past two seasons and shares about the upcoming cases for which he has already started the preparations. He shared the video with the caption, ''Humne preparation toh shuru kar di hai ab aap ko bhi revision chaalu kar dena chahiye!

#CriminalJustice3 filming starts soon! @disneyplushotstar''

Image: Instagram/@Pankaj Tripathi/shashi_samad