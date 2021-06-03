Pankaj Tripathi Joins The Cast Of 'Oh My God 2', Filming To Begin In September 2021

Pankaj Tripathi has joined the cast of Oh My God 2. The sequel was announced this year and now instead of Paresh Rawal, Pankaj Tripathi would be a part of the cast. According to reports published by Pinkvilla, the makers have been discussing things with Pankaj for some time and now everything has been locked. Reportedly, Oh My God 2 will go on floors in September 2021.

The filming would be a two-month schedule. The report suggests that a team in isolation is working on the pre-production of the movie. They are working on exploring the probable locations of the shoot, and also deciding on designing the sets in the city. The film will be reportedly get wrapped up in the month of October.

Oh My God was helmed by Umesh Shukla, however, he will not be directing the sequel of the film. The name of the director is not revealed by the makers yet. Oh My God 2 is produced by Ashwin Varde. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar will also be a part of Oh My God 2.

About OMG...Oh My God!

OMG...Oh My God! released in 2012. Umesh Shukla's directorial, Oh My God is inspired by a Hollywood film titled The Man Who Sued God, and a Gujarati play titled Kanji Virudh Kanji. The film narrated the story of a Gujarati businessman, who is an atheist. The twist in the story comes when he moves to the court to prove the existence of God. The courtroom drama has thrown many facts behind the idea of the existence of God. The film also highlighted that religions, caste, and other discrimination are man-made.

Pankaj Tripathi's work front

On the work front, Pankaj was last seen in the ZEE5 original movie Kaagaz that released on January 7, 2021. Pankaj Tripathi's next venture would be Kapil Dev's biopic, '83 which is slated to release this year. He will also be a part of Mimi.

