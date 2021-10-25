Pankaj Tripathi On His Character From 'Bunty Aur Babli 2': "Loved The Role Offerred To Me"

Pankaj Tripathi will next be seen in the crime comedy film Bunty Aur Babli 2, the trailer of which was recently unveiled by the makers. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in her Bollywood debut. Tripathi spoke about his character in the upcoming movie and said that he was grateful to find projects that were different.

Pankaj Tripathi on his role in Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli and features the OG con-couple Bunty-Babli, played by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji battling it out with the new con-couple, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi is set to play the role of a police officer in the movie. Talking about his role in the upcoming movie, Pankaj told ANI, "I'm grateful to find projects that are different and Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a supremely funny film. I just loved the character that was offered to me by my director Varun V. Sharma and YRF and I hope I have done justice to the role. I have been looking for a role like this because it gives me the creative freedom to just entertain audiences through comedy."

He added, "I play a cop named Jatayu Singh, who through his shrewdness, manages to pit the two Bunty and Babli in an epic fight for supremacy. While the two battle it out to prove who is the biggest con artist, I have my eyes on the prize to be the most acclaimed cop. I'm the one who gets the original Bunty Babli out of their hiding to chase the new Bunty Babli. What follows is madness and a laugh riot for audiences to be thoroughly entertained."

The trailer of the movie was unveiled on October 25 and gave fans a glimpse into a fun battle between the OG Bunty-Babli and the new generation Bunty-Babli. The movie is directed by Varun V. Sharma, in his directorial debut and is slated to release on 19 November 2021. The movie wrapped up its shoot in September 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: Instagram/@pankajtrip offathi