Pankaj Tripathi Opens Up About His Decision To Do Fewer Films: I Ought To Slow Down

Pankaj Tripathi lost his father last month due to age-related illness. He had revealed that his father was not even aware of the fact that he had made it big as an actor in the film industry. Tripathi’s own stature in the industry has only grown with time. After delivering a Rs 150 crore film with OMG 2, the Mirzapur actor shared in a recent interview that he would not do films at such a fast pace as he used to.

3 things you need to know:

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in OMG 2.

He is gearing up for his upcoming film Fukrey 3, set to release on September 28.

Tripathi will also feature in former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic Main Atal Hoon.

Pankaj Tripathi on preferring to do less films

In an interview with Mashable India, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor told the outlet that he wants to control his pace a bit, as he wants to give himself the proper time to prepare for characters. “I was working way too much. Now, I feel like I ought to slow down a bit. Because there should be a gap between one film and the next so that I can prepare. I don’t want to become a printing machine," Tripathi shared.

Pankaj Tripathi added that it’s as though he finishes working on one film at night and scoots over to the next one in the morning. The Mirzapur actor said that the tendency is to overeat if you’re hungry, but he didn’t realise that the pace at which he was getting work was high, and he went with the flow.

Pankaj Tripathi doesn’t want to curse onscreen

During the same interview, Tripathi said that he would just invent several curse words for Mirzapur so he doesn’t offend his fellow actors. He added that swearing makes his character seem more authentic, but he is capable of seeing the story progress despite that touch. He revealed that in Mirzapur, he came up with the phrase, “‘Vishudh ladke ho tum." It doesn’t mean anything but we created it." Pankaj Tripathi will be next seen in Fukrey 3, set to release on October 28.