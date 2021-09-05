Pankaj Tripathi Reveals He Receives Scripts Asking His 'signature Neck Movement'

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has been in the film industry for over 17 years. The actor has given several commendable and award-winning performances throughout his career. The ace actor received lauds for his character, Kaleen Bhaiya, in the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Along with bringing the serious role to life, Pankaj Tripathi's signature neck movement also became the show's highlight. The 45-year-old recently revealed he often gets scripts with, 'Tripathi's signature nod here' written in between scenes.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Pankaj Tripathi revealed he is loaded with projects for the next year. The actor had a full year with Gunjan Saxena, Mimi, Ludo, Kaagaz, Mirzapur 2 and Criminal Justice. Tripathi said he needs to take things slow and already has five to six films lined up till mid-2022. The actor proved his versatility by portraying roles of literally a wide range of ages and characters. From playing Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur 2 to Kriti Sanon's friend in Mimi, his switch in roles has won viewers' hearts.

Following the release of Mirzapur, memes on Kaleen Bhaiya's iconic neck movement surfaced on the internet. Pankaj Tripathi reacted to those memes and called them creative. The actor was glad to know people observed such a small thing and gave it a new interpretation. Talking about his neck movement, Tripathi revealed he noticed it in the middle of Mirzapur 2. Moreover, he also received a script recently which had 'Tripathi's signature nod here.' The actor shared he cannot do that nod deliberately as it comes on the spot.

Pankaj Tripathi on not getting roles of his own age

Pankaj Tripathi rang into his 45th birthday on Sunday, September 5, 2021. However, the actor has often played elderly characters where the age difference between him and his child is seven to ten years. During the chat, the actor revealed he is happy to finally get projects in which he gets to play his real age. In Bareilly Ki Barfi, the actor played the role of Kriti Sanon's father, while in the recent film Mimi, he was her friend. As per the actor, the variation in his roles happened as he picked projects with good stories and did not look into his relationship with his co-stars.

