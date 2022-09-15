Late actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise left the entire film and TV fraternity mourning. The actor breathed his last on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. As the actor was a well-known name in showbiz, he was also rumoured to be dating his Bigg Boss 13 co-star Shehnaaz Gill. Recently, Pankaj Tripathi revealed he was connected with the late Balika Vadhu star, who also respected him.

Pankaj Tripathi recently interacted with Connect FM Canada, where he was told that Shehnaaz Gill once praised him. Talking about the same, the Criminal Justice star thanked Gill for her kind words and said, "Haan woh mujhe betaur abhineta pasand karti hain uske liye aabhar. Thank you. (Yes, she likes me as an actor and I really appreciate that)."

Further in the interview, Tripathi said he was reminded of the late actor Sidharth Shukla after Shehnaaz's name was taken. The Mirzapur star revealed that very few people know that Sidharth Shukla respected him a lot. The actor also mentioned he and Shukla were very much connected.

Tripathi said, "Now when you took Shehnaaz's name, I am reminded of Sidharth Shukla. Many people do not know this because I have not talked about it, but Sidharth used to respect me a lot. We were very much connected."

Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming projects

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. The actor has aced many roles in his career and entertained the audience with his many films and web series. While the actor was last seen sharing the screen space with Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, he is also riding high on the success of his much-beloved web series Criminal Justice Season 3.

The actor now has several films and series in his kitty. He is reportedly working on the most awaited third season of the crime drama web series Mirzapur. The Amazon Prime Video show also stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal. He will also share the screen space with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film OMG 2. The movie is the official sequel to the 2012 Paresh Rawal-starred OMG.

Image: Instagram/@realsidharthshukla/@pankajtripathi