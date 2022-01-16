Pankaj Tripathi Shares Wedding Pictures With Wife Mridula As Duo Marks 17th Anniversary

Pankaj Tripathi shared an adorable post wherein the actor is seen posing with his wife Mridula Tripathi on the duo's 17th wedding anniversary, on Sunday. The actor, who has continued to charm his way into the audience's hearts, sent his fans gushing over the couple's throwback glimpses from their wedding ceremony, as well as their initial days of togetherness. The Mirzapur star and Mridula have a daughter together.

Pankaj Tripathi celebrates 17th wedding anniversary with wife Mridula Tripathi

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, January 16, the actor uploaded a trail of pictures, where one can see the couple exchanging garlands on their wedding day. He also shared a picture of himself and his wife from their earlier days together, as they pose for the camera. Lastly, Tripathi added a recent unseen selfie of the two as they smile for the camera in matching white clothes. In the caption, the actor wrote, "1 saal hue aaj parinay sootra me. Is sukhad yatra ki kuch yaadein, dhanyawaad." (It has been 17 years since we got married. Sharing a few memories from this happy journey, thankyou). Take a look.

Many fans flocked to the comments section to send congratulatory messages to the couple. Even celebrities like Archana Puran Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, his Mirzapur co-actor Rasika Dugal among others reacted to his post. While Rasika wrote, "Lots of love Pankaj and Mridula", the Gully Boy actor reacted with red heart emoticons. Tripathi promptly responded to all the well wishes.

More on Pankaj Tripathi's work front

The actor was recently seen in Kabir Khan's biographical sports drama 83, in which he essayed the role of PR Man Singh, former cricket player and the World Cup winning team's manager. The Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone-starrer chronicled the glorious win of the Indian cricket team in the 1938 World Cup against the two-time champions West Indies.

He will now be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the highly awaited film OMG 2. It comes as a sequel to the 2012 comedy-drama OMG: Oh My God!, which revolves around the superstitious beliefs of society. The actor also has projects like Bachchan Pandey and Criminal Justice season 3 in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@pankajtripathi