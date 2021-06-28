Pankaj Tripathi Supports NCB To Raise Awareness On International Day Against Drug Abuse

On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, actor Pankaj Tripathi pledged support to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The actor who enjoys a massive fan following was reached out by NCB Patna Zonal Unit for the noble cause. Talking about the subject, the Mirzapur actor said that he understands that his stance and support for such significant topics matter greatly and the fact that his voice has the power to influence innumerable lives in a positive manner.

Pankaj Tripathi lends support to NCB for a good cause

Thus, on this important day, the talented actor recorded and shared a video with a strong message for today's generation with regard to drug abuse and the terrible impact it has not just on the lives of their loved ones, but on their own lives as well. The official Twitter handle of NCB India shared the video of the actor where he urged everyone to stay away from drugs and to focus on the brighter side of life instead.

Pankaj said, "The authorities from NCB Patna reached out to me for this cause, and anything that is associated with Bihar and in public concerns, I personally have the interest to lend my support for such campaigns and create awareness."

Adding that it's his social responsibility to fulfill his duty, he continued, "Cinema is one of the favorite mediums of youth and as an actor, if we initiate any awareness campaign it may reach out to maximum people creating more impact. It's a social responsibility for me as an actor and as a citizen of this country and I try to fulfill my duty as much as I can."

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is annually observed with the aim to create awareness about issues related to drugs and strengthening action and cooperation to make the world free of drug abuse. Across the world, many individuals, organizations, and communities come together on this day to inform people about the problems faced by society due to illegal drugs. This year, the theme to mark the special day was 'Share Facts On Drugs, Save Lives', t to promote combating misinformation and sharing drugs-related facts as well as solutions for treatment to fight against the problem all over the world.

IMAGE: PANKAJTRIPATHI/Instagram



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.