He is synonymous with the name 'Kaleen Bhaiya', and yet Pankaj Tripathi finds playing negative characters as more challenging, and crime dramas more tedious. In an exclusive conversation with Republic World, Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi spoke about co-star Vicky Kaushal's wedding, most promising stars of the new generation and how in awe he was meeting PR Man Singh, the manager of the Indian cricket team that made history. The trailer of the film depicts what the team went through behind-the-scenes while preparing for the big tournament, while also facing mockery that Indian cricketers countered at the World Cup, as they took on the West Indies team in the final match at Lord’s stadium in the UK.

Cricket craze post the 1983 World Cup win

It remains a matter of awe for Tripathi as he says that meeting PR Man Singh, the man he plays on screen, is a legend himself. "He collects memorabilia of cricket at his place, a whole floor in his residence is kind of a museum; he is that passionate a man." And perhaps this is even more rich an experience for him as Tripathi, having lived in a small village for 22 years of his life, never even knew about India's legendary World Cup win. "I was a 7-8 year old kid somewhere playing gilli-danda. We did not have any means of knowing via a TV or radios that we won. I believe India's craze for cricket began after this era. I got to live one of India's most important events through this film, playing the man who was not just the manager but the backbone of the whole team," Tripathi told Republic World.

Jahnvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon are bright among new generation of actors

Tripathi seemed rather pleased about shooting a movie with a team that played a cricket team as "all of them were wonderful actors with amazing talent. Every single one of them has a great future ahead as actors." However, he did seem rather impressed with his female co-stars in the films that won fans over, and his performances in those will be remembered. "Janhvi (Kapoor) was great to work with I think she will do amazing in her career. Even working with Kriti Sanon in Mimi recently and Sai Tamhankar, they're extremely powerful performers and will go a long way ahead," he said. He feels that his roles as grey characters are as much appreciated as much as his roles in films such as Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi or Mimi are. It is the roles that choose him, he says, "the roles come to me and I pick them when they intrigue me. Negative characters just happened to be liked by the audience but I personally relate with the lighter roles and characters more," he revealed.

83 stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role as Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone plays Romi Bhatia, his wife. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen essaying the role of PR Man Singh, the manager of the Indian cricket team. The ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Pankaj Tripathi are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, R Badree, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Parvatii Nair and Aditi Arya. The Kabir Khan directorial will hit the silver screens on Christmas Eve 2021.