Gearing up for his upcoming film 83, Pankaj Tripathi seemed excited about the drama that depicts India's World Cup win in 1983. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Tripathi spoke about how he met PR Man Singh to prepare for his role and how he holds utmost respect for the then-manager of the Indian cricket team. However, Tripathi also had a conversation about the hype around Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, and wished them well as a couple.

"Vicky is a dear friend, Katrina very hardworking"

The massive social media hype around Vicky-Katrina's wedding has made news headlines. The wedding, kept to be extremely secret, saw selected guests and lot of protocols around it. The groom, Vicky Kaushal, happened to be an Assistant Director in projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, revealed Tripathi. When asked about his thoughts on the wedding, he joked with the Hindi phrase "Begaani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana" referring to himself in that case. I have worked with him in Masaan too, and met him numerous times. He is a talented actor and a dear friend of mine, and I have good memories with him. Katrina Kaif too, is a very hardworking actor and have met her a couple of times. I also have a good rapport and respect for Sham Kaushal, Vicky's father who is an action director," Tripathi told Republic World. "I have nothing but good wishes for the newlyweds," he added.

A simple wedding with no pomp and show

Talking about his own wedding, Tripathi said that his wedding was a rather simple affair "as at that time I was not a celebrity. I was and still am a common Indian man who happens to be working in Indian cinema as an actor," he said. Giving details about his wedding and sharing the simplicity of it, he said, "My wedding happened in a dharamshala. It was a normal, simple ceremony with friends and family. It was a love marriage, and I remember calling some of my friends as well as teachers from NSD. There was no pomp or big show-off during the wedding. The Shehnaai played and within about 4 hours the wedding was over," he shared.

Watch the whole interview here:

83 stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role as Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone plays Romi Bhatia, his wife. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen essaying the role of PR Man Singh, the manager of the Indian cricket team. The ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Pankaj Tripathi are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, R Badree, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Parvatii Nair and Aditi Arya. The Kabir Khan directorial will hit the silver screens on Christmas Eve 2021.