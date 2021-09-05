Pankaj Tripathi Turns Host For Old Friend Manoj Bajpayee; Latter Pens Note With Pics

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his spectacular performances in films, has always been vocal about his bond with another versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi. Recently, the Gangs of Wasseypur co-stars reunited for a small get-together. The actor took to Twitter and shared a picture from the evening while expressing his happiness of enjoying some 'fish and rice'.

Pankaj Tripathi hosts old friend Manoj Bajpayee for dinner

Manoj shared two pictures of himself with Pankaj Tripathi and Vineet Kumar from a dinner hosted by the Mirzapur star and his wife. Manoj revealed that while he loved catching up with his old friends, he also enjoyed the meal cooked by his 'great hosts'. “An evening with my old-time senior &friend @VineetK00989283 and our dear @TripathiiPankaj at the latter’s (Pankaj’s) place for fish & rice !! What great hosts Pankaj and Mridula are !! फिर जल्दी मिलना होगा मीट भात के लिए ![sic] (Soon we shall meet for chicken and rice),” he tweeted.

An evening with my old time senior &friend @VineetK00989283 and our dear @TripathiiPankaj at the latter’s (Pankaj’s) place for fish & rice !! What great hosts Pankaj and Mridula are !! फिर जल्दी मिलना होगा मीट भात के लिए !! 🤗🤗❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nfm0qXIgSR — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 4, 2021

On the other hand, Pankaj Tripathi also showed his love and affection for his friends on Twitter with a picture. He expressed his gratitude for his guests and wrote, “आज मन भावन हुआ है, जेठ में सावन हुआ है । (हमारे मनोभाव थे आप दोनो अग्रजों को घर पर देख कर। ) @BajpayeeManoj अब अगिला तारीख़ के प्रतीक्षा में बानी भैया।[sic][The mind has become emotional. We were overwhelmed to host elders at home. @BajpayeeManoj. Now waiting for the next date, Bani Bhaiya].”

The pictures received heaps of love and appreciation from their fans. While some commented, “Too much talent in one photo,” a few others mentioned how both - Pankaj and Manoj - hail from Bihar and made it big in Bollywood. Pankaj Tripathi has been a huge fan of Manoj Bajpayee since the beginning of his career. Manoj told comedian Kapil Sharma on his show that he once stayed at a hotel from where Pankaj stole his slippers.

Pankaj worked at the same hotel as the kitchen supervisor and had not made his acting debut yet. Pankaj and Manoj later worked together on Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. Manoj recently was won appreciation for his role in the Family Man Season 2 and Dial 100. Pankaj's last release was Mimi, in which he played a taxi driver alongside actor Kriti Sanon.

(IMAGE: @TripathiiPankaj/Twitter)