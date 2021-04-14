Pankaj Tripathi Urges Bihar Government To Encourage More Film Shoots In State

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, who has made it big in the film industry now, has not forgotten his roots. The star hails from a small village in the state of Bihar and has often been a part of initiatives taken up by the state for further development. According to a report by Mid-day, the actor who had previously announced the establishment of Noida film city is now in talks with the Bihar government to set up a similar project.

Pankaj Tripathi wants the Bihar government to encourage more film shoots

According to Mid-day, Pankaj has initiated dialogue with the Bihar state government to create a small film city in a village close to Patna as it will help in generating employment opportunities in the state. A source told the media outlet that the actor had sent his suggestion in early 2021 to the Bihar government officials. In his suggestion, the actor noted that by investing in the beautification and infrastructure development of the area and by offering the mandatory facilities that are required for filming, Bihar can encourage more filming shoots thus boosting the state's economy as well.

Pankaj confirmed the development to the media outlet and said that he plans the project and set-up to be similar to the Mawlynnong village in Meghalaya that has earned its pride by being the cleanest village in the whole of Asia. Talking about his model setup, the Mirzapur actor told Mid-day that with a little funding from the government, creating a film-friendly area is possible. He said that the area will provide solid support to the locals with filmmakers from all across the country coming over to shoot. He further added that the local villagers can also act as junior artists in the movies or be a part of the film crew.

Pankaj Tripathi's films and other projects

Pankaj Tripathi debuted in 2004 and played a small role in Run and Omkara. The actor received momentum after he starred in the movie Gangs of Wasseypur. Post that Pankaj has been a highly acclaimed actor and has played prominent roles in several movies and web series including Mirzapur, Ludo, Newton, Sacred Games, Super 30 and many more.

On the work front, Pankaj was last seen in the movie Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi that released in theatres last month on March 19. He also featured in the Zee5 original movie Kaagaz that released on January 7, 2021. He will next be seen in the Kapil Dev biopic movie 83 starring Ranveer Singh which is slated to release on June 4 in theatres. Pankaj had recently taken to his Instagram handle to announce the same.

