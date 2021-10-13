Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam's 'Oh My God 2' Shooting Stalled As Members Contract COVID-19

Although the cases pertaining to the Coronavirus pandemic might have witnessed a drop in the past few weeks, the life-taking virus still wreaks havoc and is affecting work on a large scale. Recently, the shooting of Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer Oh My God 2 got stalled after seven members from the team reportedly contracted the virus over the past five days. According to Mid-Day, the shooting of the film was taking place in suburban Mumbai. As the matter came to light, film producer Ashwin Varde reportedly stalled the shoot of the upcoming film for two weeks.

An insider close to the development told the leading portal that a unit member had tested positive last week. In adherence to the safety norms, the member immediately practiced home quarantine, with the rest of the unit undergoing tests. Later, everyone had tested negative, after which the shooting resumed. But soon after two days, three people started showing symptoms.

The shooting of Oh My God 2 stalled; Know why?

The shoot was promptly put on hold, and a fresh round of tests was organised. After testing, it was found that six people had contracted the virus. The insider further mentioned that both Pankaj and Yami have tested negative along with the film’s director, Amit Rai. Just to be cautious and curb the spread, the makers did not waste any time in calling off the shoot. According to various media reports, the shoot is expected to resume by October-end.

As per the report by Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar and Ashwin Varde are co-producing the upcoming social comedy. The two producers are much excited about the project as they have been working for almost a decade to get the right script for the sequel. The producer duo gave a green signal to the film's sequel after ensuring it is better than the first one. A few days back, the reports of Akshay Kumar joining Ashwin Varde's production for Oh My God 2 were surfacing.

However, according to Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal will not be a part of the film. The 2012 film OMG: Oh My God! starred Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film also had Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri, Puja Gupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, Govind Namdeo, and Poonam Jhawer in pivotal roles. The film's plot revolved around an atheist who questions society for their belief in God. He sues God after his antique shop gets destroyed. When he realises Lord Krishna helped him in winning the case, his faith restores.

IMAGE: PTI/Instagram/@YamiGautam