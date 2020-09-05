Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday: 5 Stellar Performances Of The Veteran Actor

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. Right from playing the role of a gang leader to a family-oriented dad, he has essayed a variety of roles on screen. On the occasion of his birthday, here are 5 of Pankaj Tripathi’s stellar performances for your weekend watchlist.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a true story based on the life of a young IAS officer Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan Saxena is the only woman who was part of the 1999 Kargil war, making her the first woman IAS officer to go on war. The movie was released on Netflix due to the ongoing pandemic and stars lead actor Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena. Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Gunjan’s father in this film. The father-daughter bond in this movie will leave you teary-eyed. It is a must-watch if you are looking for something patriotic this weekend.

Gangs Of Wasseypur-Part 1

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur-Part 1 is an Indian crime film that depicts the life of ganglords. It is a two series film. The first part features the coal mafia of Dhanbad and the lives of three crime families that fight for power, politics and vengeance. The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vineet Kumar Singh, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The film is based on the real-life gang wars that took place in Dhanbad. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of Sultan Qureshi, one of the ganglords. He delivered an exceptional performance in this film. His crime based persona will keep you gripping till the end.

Gangs of Wasseypur- Part 2

The second part resumes with the murder of one of the ganglords. This calls for war among the three crime families. Another exceptional performance by Pankaj Tripathi will keep you wanting for more.

Stree

Stree is a horror-comedy film directed by Amar Kaushik. The plot of the film is based on an Indian folk tale about a spirit who knocks on people’s doors at night. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Pankaj Tripathi as Rudra Bhaiya essays the role of a librarian who also conducts certain paranormal activities. Pankaj Tripathi never fails to amuse his fans. This horror-comedy will keep you hooked to your screen till the end. You can check out the trailer below.

Mirzapur

Based on the lives of mafia dons and rivalry among ganglords this crime thriller web series will keep you binge-watching till the end. Mirzapur captures the rule of mafia dons, drugs, guns and vengeance. It consists of 9 episodes and is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Kaleen Bhaiya, is the uncrowned king of Mirzapur. He runs a drug cartel and an arms business under the name of a carpet manufacturing company. This nail-biting crime series is a perfect getaway for your weekend binge-watching.

