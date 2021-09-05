Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday: From 'Mirzapur' To 'Ludo', Look At His Best Performances

Pankaj Tripathi is known for his versatile acting range and has acted in over 60 films and as many television shows. The actor since his breakthrough in the crime drama movie Gangs of Wasseypur has given back-to-back critically acclaimed performances. As Pankaj Tripathi clocks his 45th birthday, take a look at some of his finest performances.

1. Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and 2

Pankaj Tripathi's breakthrough in mainstream cinema came from Gangs of Wasseypur. Tripathi received widespread acclaim for his portrayal of the main antagonist Sultan Qureshi. The movie is centred on the coal mafia of Dhanbad, and the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three crime families. Both parts were originally shot as a single film measuring a total of 321 minutes[1] and screened at the 2012 Cannes Directors' Fortnight but, since no Indian theatre would volunteer to screen a more-than-five-hour film, it was split into two parts for that market.

2. Newton

Newton is a black comedy-drama film that featured Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Anjali Patil and Raghubir Yadav in the lead roles. The movie received widespread acclaim and Tripathi won a special mention at 65th National Film Awards along with the Best Supporting Actor award at Filmfare Awards. The film was selected as the Indian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards.

3. Mirzapur

Mirzapur is an action crime thriller series that follows the story of Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, the mafia don and proverbial ruler of Mirzapur in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The performances of the cast members, particularly Tripathi's, received a rave response and the show eventually became the most popular web series of India, followed by Sacred Games. The second season of Mirzapur was released on 23 October 2020 and a third season is currently underway.

4. Ludo

Ludo is an anthology black comedy crime film directed by Anurag Basu. Pankaj Tripathi played the role of a notorious gangster named Sattu Bhaiya. The movie also featured an ensemble of cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Saurabh Sharma, Shalini Vatsa, and Inayat Varma.

5. Gurgaon

Gurgaon is a neo-noir thriller film, it marked Pankaj Tripathi's first film as a lead actor. The movie received a positive reception from critics who praised the dark, gritty, fast-moving storyline and the performances of the lead actors. The film premiered at the 2016 International Film Festival & Awards in Macao and was later released on 4 August 2017 worldwide. The movie is based on real-life events and the story revolves around the kidnapping of a real estate tycoon's daughter by her own brother.

