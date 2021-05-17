Pankaj Udhas' 5 Popular Ghazals To Listen On Loop On His 60th Birthday Today

Hailing from Gujarat, Pankaj Udhas is a popular singer known for his Ghazals. He began his career with an album titled Aahat in 1980 and went on to record many hits like Mukarar in 1981, Tarrannum in 1982, Mehfil in 1983, Pankaj Udhas Live at Royal Albert Hall in 1984, Nayaab in 1985 and Aafreen in 1986. Pankaj Udhas has done playback singing for several Bollywood films. He created a perfect blend of Bollywood music and ghazals, winning the title of a maestro. On the occasion of Pankaj Udhas' birthday today, here are some of his most popular ghazals to listen to.

5 Best songs from Pankaj Udhas Ghazal list

Chandi Jaisa rang tera

Chand Jaisa Rang Tera is another popular ghazal by Pankaj Udhas. The music album by the music maestro was from the film Ek Hi Maqsad, which released in 2001. The song depicts one sided love, in which the boy falls in love with the girl, but fails to tell the girl about it.

Chitthi Aai Hai

From the film Dushman which released in 1986, the song Chitthi Aayi Hai features Sanjay Dutt, Nutan, and Amrita Singh. It is one of the most popular songs of the maestro. The music is given Laxmikant-Pyarelal while the lyrics have been penned by Anand Bakshi. The sad song depicts the separation of lovers and how they react when a love letter arrives from one of their beloved.

Thodi Thodi Piya Karo

Pankaj Udhas’ song Thodi Thodi Piya Karo is another hit song which released in 1986. The song is from the album Aafreen Vol. 2, also known Pankaj Udhas’ sharabi ghazal.

Ek Taraf Uska Ghar

From the album Niklo Na Benaqab, the song Ek Taraf Uska Ghar is another Pankaj Udhas’ popular song. The ghazal is said to be one of his most popular songs, sung and played at several 'mehfils'. The song is said to have some of the most meaningful lyrics and the best music.

Aaj Jinke Kareeb Hote Hai

One of Pankaj Udhas' popular song Aap Jinke Kareeb Hote Hai is another hit he's known for. The song is from the album Jashn- A Silver Jubilee Collection Vol.2, released several years ago. The music artist is known to perform the song at several music events and other functions.

IMAGE: PANKAJ UDHAS' INSTAGRAM

