Paoli Dam's Birthday: What Is 'Hate Story' Actor Up To Now?

Paoli Dam is a popular Bengali actor know for her appearance in the film Hate Story. The actor is currently celebrating her 40th birthday. The actor has managed to make a comeback to the Hindi film industry with her 2020 release called Bulbul. After that, she has not been seen in any film or series nor have there have been many speculations around her. On Paoli Dam's birthday, read more to know about what she's been up to recently.

What's Paoli Dam doing now?

One of her upcoming projects includes the Debesh Chattopadhyay's Natoker Moto - Like a Play. The movie is going to be a fictional biopic of a popular female actor from the Bengali stage during the 1970s. Some other upcoming movies of Paoli Dam include Auroni Taukhon by Saurav Chakraborty and Swarup Ghosh's Tobuo Aparichito. Currently, she shared a picture on her Instagram that shows the actor’s next TV show project. She shared a picture of the clapboard of the show called, Raat Baaki Hai. Recently, ET had also reported that Paoli Dam was present for the shoot of the first episode of Mirakkel Season 10. She shot the episode on October 1 and was accompanied by Mir, Sayantika Banerjee, Kanchan Mullick, and Biswanath Basu.

Paoli Dam's Net Worth

After having such a successful career in the Bengali and Hindi film industry, Paoli Dam has certainly managed to improve her net worth. According to celebrityhow.com, her current net worth is estimated to be around $9 million, which is over ₹ 66 crores. According to Bollywikia, Paoli charges 2.5 lakhs per movie.

More about Paoli Dam's acting career

Paoli Dam entered the acting industry with her 2003 TV series, Jibon Niye Khela. She managed to establish herself as one of the most prominent actors of the Bengali TV industry with a number of popular shows like Tithir Atithi and Sonar Harin under her filmography. Dam’s first film that was released was Agnipariksha. She then went on to do a number of Bengali films until she managed to make her Bollywood film debut in the year 2012 with Hate Story. She was also a part of the popular Hindi TV show called Kali that is aired on Zee 5. She has also received a number of rewards for her acting performance. One of her most reputable awards includes the Viewers' Choice Award for Best Actress for her performance in Natoker Moto at the Hyderabad Bengali Film Festival in 2016.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

