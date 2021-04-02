Papa Ranjeet Turns Shaver To Fulfill A 'wish' Of His Friend's Daughter; Watch

Veteran Bollywood actor Ranjeet, on Thursday, took to his social media handle and shared a video, in which he can be seen shaving his friend. Interestingly, in the caption of his video post, Ranjeet informed that one of his friends' daughter, who is in New York, requested her father to remove his moustache. However, his friend procrastinated. And, as Ranjeet feels that she is his daughter as well, he decided to take the charge and fulfill her wish.

In the video, the Dharam Veer actor can be seen having fun banter with his friend while recalling how the latter used to tease the actor for not growing a moustache. Interestingly, his friend can be seen sincerely sitting on a chair while the actor applies foam to his face. And, later, he shaves his moustache.

His caption reads, "Dost ki beti bhi apni beti hui na! (Your friend's daughter is your daughter as well!) Yeh mera dost hai aur inki beti New York mai reheti hai. Beti ko baap ke chehray par mooch achhi nahi lagti thi. Yeh hamesha usay ‘kal-kal’ kehke tal dete the. / Kal kisne dheka hai! Maine socha, beti ko khush karne ke liye aaj hi kaat deta hu," (This is my friend and his daughter lives in New York. She did not like the moustache on his face and he kept procrastinating. No one has seen the future! So I thought to shave his moustache to fulfil his daughter's wish). The Housefull 2 actor concluded the caption in his trademark, that is 'Ayeee'.

Ranjeet turns shaver:

Within a couple of hours, the Amar Akbar Anthony actor's video post managed to garner an overwhelming response from his Insta fam. Reacting to the video, his followers and fan poured love in the comments. "Sweetest gesture", wrote an Instagram user while another added, "You are great". A handful of fans dropped red-heart and clapping-hands emojis. The daughter of Ranjeet's friend also reacted to the video and penned a note for him, which read, "This is the best surprise ever uncle!!! You made my week!!! Now dad and you can rock the clean shaven look together".

