Papon Holds Mother's Prayer Meet, Mentions His Family As His 'core & Strength' In New Post

Singer Papon recently took to Instagram to share with his fans a picture from the recent prayer meet for his late mother. The singer lost his mother a few days back and is still dealing with his loss. Take a look at his post, its caption, and how fans have responded to the same.

Also Read | Papon performs last rites of his mother Archana Mahanta, shares heartfelt post

In the post shared by the singer, fans can see Papon's family all dressed in white and in traditional wear. They all look strong and seem to be holding well under the circumstances. A beautiful alter can also be seen behind Papon's family. Papon added a small caption with the post. He mentioned that his family was his strength. Papon's caption read - 'My core ... my strength...' (sic).

Also Read | Singer Papon pens a heartfelt note remembering mother, says 'she fought well'

Also Read | Papon's mother Archana Mahanta passes away; Assam Chief Minister offers condolences

Fans of the singer have been very supportive and have shared their support throughout the comments. Many fans also asked the singer to stay strong. Take a look at the comments fan left on his post:

Pic Credit: Papon's Instagram

Also Read | AR Rahman says California's wildfire makes 'skies look scarier than Blade Runner 2049'

Papon comes to term with his mother's death

Prior to this post, the artist had uploaded a rather emotional and heart touching post about his mother. In the post, fans could see the singer praying and performing rituals for his mother. The singer was seen in a white outfit and seemed dedicated to the process. Take a look at his post:

Papon added in his caption that he was still coming to terms with what had happened and that he was doing what 'needed to be done'. He also wrote in detail about how his mother had given them an adequate amount of time to be with her and that they had to accept what had happened. He also mentioned that he was grateful to able to perform the final rituals and that the lockdown rules eased down a bit.

His caption further read - 'Unfortunately we won’t be able to do the Shraadhho and Bhooj publicly the way we would like to, as there are restrictions to not have a gathering of more than 50 people. And it is our social responsibility to oblige to it. Thanking everyone for sending us love and strength to deal with the vaccum.' (sic)

Promo Pic Credit: Papon's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.