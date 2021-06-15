Papon Talks About Financial Crisis Amid Lockdown: 'Haven't Done A Live Show In A Year'

Singer Papon has been lending a helping hand to many amid the coronavirus outbreak. Papon recently talked about how the covid crisis and lockdown gave enough time to artists to research and churn out good music and also talked about how the absence of any source of income is affecting people’s lives. He also talked about how he helped people during the crisis.

Papon talks about artists facing a crisis during the COVID-19 outbreak

In conversation with Hindustan Times, Papon said that there is a monthly cash outflow for anyone to sustain. He added that one has constant rent and EMIs to pay and one can curtail their expenses by not going out, but there are some fixed things. For musicians, the only source of bread and butter is their live shows. He said that he hasn’t done any show for almost a year and a half now. The situation is tough and he does not know how many artists can stay like this for long.

Furthermore, Papon said that nobody knows what to do about it and so there is no point in stressing over it. He added that he can’t do much about the situation, so he is just trying to make music. Good times will come back, it’s only a matter of time though he is not sure when. Papon also elaborated on how he helped people and what methods did he used to provide the COVID-19 relief fund. He said that people couldn’t step out for a long time so initially, they started a helpline with an NGO, however, a lot of people aren’t good with technology so there was much confusion.

He added that many people don’t know how to call so they formed a small team and asked them to verify all numbers so they can help people with food, medicines, and also if they need COVID-19 care. Talking about the people in villages, Papon shared that they didn’t know how to use the oximeter and so they took some health officers to the village who guided the people in the village. He also shared that besides helping people, he also utilised his time to make music from home.

