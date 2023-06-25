Paps Ask Parineeti Chopra 'how's Married Life', Here's How She Reacted

Parineeti Chopra recently got engaged to AAP politician Raghav Chadha in Delhi. The two were longtime friends before they started dating and decided to make it official with the engagement announcement. The actress attended an event in Mumbai on Saturday, where she was asked various questions about her love life by the paparazzi.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony on May 13.

The couple is reported to get married later this year.

While the actress is currently in Mumbai, Raghav resides in Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra reacts to 'how's married life' question

In the viral video, Parineeti was seen in an elevator while the paparazzi interacted with her. She was wearing a floor length black gown with a pair of statement earrings. The actress was congratulated for her recent engagement, to which she nodded and thanked the paps. In between this, a photographer asked, “Shaadi Karke Kaisa Lagra Hai. (How’s married life?)” Parineeti replied, “Abhi shadi hui nahi hai (I am not married yet).”

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in the presence of close friends and family on May 13. The ring ceremony took place at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. In attendance at the event were Priyanka Chopra, Mika Singh, Manish Malhotra, Delhi Chief Minister Arwind Kejriwal, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann among others.

The Ishaqzaade actress took to her social media to share pictures from her dreamy engagement ceremony. The actress shared the picture with her future husband and gave insight into their secretive romance. She mentioned that she knew Raghav was ‘the one’ as soon as she had breakfast with him one morning. Most recently, the couple went on a vacation in Europe. They were spotted at the India Vs Australia World Test Championship final at the Oval stadium in London.