Bhumi Pednekar Steps Out In City, Shutterbugs Funnily 'scream' Out Her Name; Watch

Bhumi Pednekar was recently papped as she headed out in the city. A video of the actor surfaced on the internet in which the paps could be heard yelling at Bhumi in a funny way. The actor turned around and waved at the photographers. She pulled off an all-white ethnic attire and teamed it up with a quirky sling bag. Take a look at how the paps yelled at Bhumi Pednekar.

Paps funnily yell at Bhumi Pednekar fo a snap

The video was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram with a caption that read, "And the nominations for the best scream awards goes to...PAP1, PAP2 OR PAP3 BHUMIIIIIIII." As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans rushed to comment on it. Netizens couldn't stop laughing as they dropped laughing emoticons on the post. "Bhumiiiii gets the oscar award" read a user's fun comment on the post.

Bhumi Pednekar is basking in the success of her recently released film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She took to her Instagram and thanked fans for showering her movie with love. "Kitty says Meowah. Thank you for all the love, full of gratitude and so grateful" Bhumi wrote. She posted an adorable selfie and extended gratitude towards the audience.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film's cast includes Bhumi, Konkanasen Sharma, Vikrant Massey in lead roles. The movie also stars Kubbra Sait, Karan Kundrra, Amol Parashar in pivotal roles and is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare released on September 18, 2020. The film tells the story of two sisters who find their freedom, despite their bittersweet relationship. Fans heaped lovely praises and lauded the actor's performance.

What's next?

Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in a comedy movie, Mr Lele, which features Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee. She is also roped in for Karan Johar's period drama, Takht, which is expected to release in 2021. The movie also features stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor in supporting roles.

Moreover, Bhumi also has Durgavati in the kitty. The movie features Akshay Kumar in the lead with her. Helmed by G. Ashok, the film is touted to be a horror-thriller.

(Promo credits: Bhumi Pednekar and Viral Bhayani Instagram)

