Param Sundari Release Date: See Premiere Date Of The New Song From Kriti Sanon's Mimi

Creating quite the stir on the internet, Kriti Sanon's upcoming entertainer Mimi is all set to grace the OTT platforms on July 30 Sharing sneak-peeks into the comedy-drama. The actor has been teasing fans on her social media with her Instagram stories and posts. While the trailer has been staking the internet by storm, the movie is all set to release its first song.

Mimi: Param Sundari release date

Fans have already caught a glimpse at Kriti Sanon's look and her dance sequence from the movie. She recently took to her Instagram to share another look at Mimi's song 'Param Sundari'. Announcing the exclusive world premiere of 'Param Sundari' Sanon wrote, '#ParamSundari is on her way to steal your hearts! Song out on July 16th 💃🏻⭐'.

Netizens reaction to Kriti Sanon in Param Sundari

Renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya was quick to wish the actress for her upcoming movie by dropping an emoji. Many fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis while some complimented Sanon's traditional avatar in the first look of the song.

More on Kriti Sanon latest movie- Mimi

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi revolves around the story of a young girl named Mimi becoming a surrogate mother to a foreign couple for money. However, the couple decides to drop the baby, therefore, leaving Mimi to deal with her pregnancy. The fresh concept and storyline of the movie is written by Rohan Shankar and produced under the banner of Maddock Films. Featuring a talented cast of actors like Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak, the movie will be released on OTT platforms Netlfix and Jio Cinema.

Even before the release, the movie has been making several headlines. Recently, the actress took to her social media to excitingly announce the Mimi trailer trending number one on youtube and crossing over 24 million views within 24 hours of its release. While talking to ANI, she expressed her gratitude towards her fans. She also opened up about playing the titular role and revealed that she had to gain over 15 kilos to portray the role of a pregnant woman.

