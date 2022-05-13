'Parda Daari': Nushrratt Bharuccha, Anud Paint The Town Red In 'Janhit Mein Jaari's Track

Javed Ali’s last song from Pushpa became a rage on social media, both on home turf and internationally, inspiring tons of reels from across the globe. He is back with another romantic track ‘Parda Daari’ from the film Janhit Mein Jaari that is co-sung by Dhvani Bhanushali.

The song that was released today on Hitz Music features Nushrratt Bharuccha & Anud Singh and also marks Javed and Dhvani’s first collaboration. Composed by Prini Siddhant Madhav, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan, the song speaks about falling in love and proclaiming it to the world. Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, the soothing track and lyrics bring alive the feeling of togetherness.

Says Javed Ali, “Romantic songs ka jab nasha chadhta hai, woh bahot der tak rehta hai dil aur dimaag mein. Love songs become one of the pure forms of communicating what one feels for another. With ‘Parda Daari’ we have tried to touch the essence of togetherness and I hope audiences shower it with the same kind of love and appreciation they have always given me.”

Adds Dhvani Bhanushali, “Parda Daari has a beautiful seamless melody that is so soothing to your ears and easy to hum that just flows with the mood. Singing for this track with Javed Ali is like learning on the job. We have given it our all and I can’t wait to see how audiences respond to it.”

Says Nushrratt Bharuccha, “Love songs are my personal favourite, Javed Ali and Dhvani have brought this beautiful melody and heart-touching lyrics to life. The song is one of my favourites from the Janhit Mein Jaari soundtrack.”

Janhit Mein Jaari is a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav, Rajesh Raghav & Mukesh Gupta, co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, a Zee Studios release and will hit cinemas worldwide on 10th June.

