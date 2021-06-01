Parents Day 2021: 'Baghban' And Other Bollywood Films To Watch On The Occasion

June 1 marks the celebration of Global Parent’s Day around the world. The day is celebrated by children making gestures of love, respect, and gratefulness towards their parents. The occasion was coined by the General Assembly of the United Nations in 2012, which believes that parents are the anchor of a family and try to give their children the best life that they can. The occasion honours parents for all that they do for their children. On that note, here is a list of Bollywood Movies that have cherished the bond between parents and children; take a look.

Parents Day 2021 – Movies to watch on the occasion

Baghban

The Ravi Chopra directorial released in India on October 2, 2003, and received critical acclaim. It revolved around a couple, Raj and Pooja Malhotra who have been married for 40 years and the former has just retired, expecting that they can now live with their four sons and their families. However, none of his four sons want to take care of them and especially not together, due to which Raj and Pooja live separately. Further on, the movie follows the entry of Raj’s adoptive son Alok Raj, who is indebted to the elderly couple for all that they provided him with and takes utmost care of them. By the end, The Malhotra’s biological children realise their mistake and ask their parents for forgiveness, but the couple declines and disowns them.

Dil Dhadakne Do

The movie follows a Delhi-based business family, which consists of Kamal and Neelam Mehra as well as their kids, Ayesha and Kabir who are doting siblings. Their lives go haywire with some interesting turn of events on board a cruise, where the Mehras are celebrating their 25th anniversary, with a bunch of their other business friends. In the end, the parents and kids who have estranged bonds, sort out things between themselves and go back to being a united, happy family.

2 States

The Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor starrer is a direct adaptation of the Chetan Bhagat authored book of the same name. The movie follows how two students at IIM Ahmedabad, fall in love but their families don’t approve of them as the boy is a North Indian while the girl is a South Indian. 2 States concludes with both the families realising that it is two people keeping each other happy that matters the most.

Image: Still from Baghban

