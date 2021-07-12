Paresh Rawal Announces New Gujarati Project; Says It Is Based On His Play 'Dear Father'

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal who is looking forward to the release of his next film Hungama 2, recently took to Twitter and announced a new project. The actor revealed that he is all set to be a part of a Gujarati film almost after 40 years. He further shared that the film is based on his successful play Dear Father.

Paresh Rawal announces next Gujarati film

Dear Father is a comedy play where the story revolves around a three-member family. A young couple, Ajay ( Chetan Dhanani) and Alka (Mrinamayee Godbole) and Ajay’s elderly father (Paresh Rawal). Ajay is a lawyer and Alka teaches maths in a college. They live as an average middle-class family. Behind the facade of a happy family, things take a turn when there are some mysteries revealed and secrets unfolded. Paresh Rawal appears in a double role in the film. The play has been translated from the Marathi original play Katkon Trikon by Uttam Gada.

So so excited ! Will be doing a Gujarati film almost after 40 yrs ! It’s based on my play “Dear Father “which was a runaway success ! Joining me on this endeavour is Ratan Jain ji ( Venus Films ) . Need your love and blessings 🙏 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 12, 2021



Paresh Rawal who hails from Gujarat shared his happiness in a post and wrote, “So so excited! Will be doing a Gujarati film almost after 40 yrs! It’s based on my play “Dear Father“ which was a runaway success! Joining me on this endeavour is Ratan Jain Ji ( Venus Films ). Need your love and blessings.” His fans sent their wishes and wrote how excited they are to see the actor back in a Marathi film after a long time. One of his fans wrote, “ Looking forward, sir.” Another netizen requested Paresh to make more films in the Gujarati genre. “ We need you more in Gujarati films now ...more than Hindi. Go get it, sir,” he ch8imed. Another user sent his blessings and wishes to the actor. “All the very best sir... You should not have gone away from your acting career - we miss you so badly,” he tweeted. “watched it at Ahmedabad theatre years ago. absolutely loved your duel act,” a fourth user recalled while excitedly waiting for the film.

Looking forward sir👍👍 — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) July 12, 2021

We need you more in Gujarati films now ...more than Hindi. Go get it sir. — Premal (@Predesai) July 12, 2021

watched it at ahmedabad theatre years ago. absolutely loved your duel act. — Karan Mistry (@dammkrn) July 12, 2021

Much awaited sir. Thank u. Looking forward for the same feeling as the play. — Jignesh (@Jigtweets) July 12, 2021

IMAGE: PARESHRAWAL/Instagram

