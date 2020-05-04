'Don't Go To China To Fight After Drinking', Jokes Paresh Rawal As Liquor Shops Open

Veteran Bollywood actor and politician Paresh Rawal had the most hilarious reaction to the news of liquor shops opening in the country. He took to his Twitter and quipped with a humble appeal from the government about what people should avoid doing while under lockdown. He wrote, "A humble appeal from the Government before opening the wine shops- Please drive straight to your homes after drinking. No one must go to China to fight.".

Wine Shop खोलने से पहले सरकार की मार्मिक अपील-

"कृपया पीने के बाद गाड़ी सीधे अपने घर ले जायें। कोई भी चीन से लड़ने नहीं जायेगा। — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 4, 2020

Following the Centre's decision to provide some relaxations during the third phase of the lockdown, liquor shops in the country have been allowed to reopen from Monday in all non-containment zones defined by the government. All liquor shops in the country had been closed since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown on March 25, imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

However, liquor shops based in malls and markets have not been given permission to start functioning again. This decision came amid demand from various states and corners citing a range of arguments, including excise losses to the exchequer, to the travails of the addicted, to others. However, one thing that has been witnessed is that people have thronged shops in various places, from Delhi to Bengaluru, violating social distancing.

Impact of Coronavirus in India

The deadly virus has claimed 1373 lives in the country as on Monday, May 4. More than 29453 active cases have been reported and about 11706 people have been cured of the infection after receiving prompt medical attention. The country is under government-imposed lockdown until May 17 and is expected to practice social distancing in order to curb the spread of the disease.

