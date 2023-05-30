Paresh Rawal Birthday: Tikku Ali Sayed To Pinky, Actor's Versatile Roles Over The Years

Quick links:
Paresh Rawal is an accomplished and versatile actor who has made his mark on the entertainment industry. He is well-known for his comic roles. Today, the actor is celebrating his 68th birthday.
On the occasion of his birthday, let us take a trip down memory lane and look at some of his non-comic roles. The veteran star has effortlessly essayed a wide range of characters.
Paresh Rawal plays the role of a eunuch named Tikku Ali Sayed in the film titled Tamanna. In the movie, he takes care of an abandoned girl and raises her as his own.
In Deewane starring Ajay Devgn, the veteran star portrays the role of Lekhraj uncle who had negative shades in his character. Throughout the film, he tries to kill his nephew.
Paresh Rawal displays his versatile acting skills by playing the role of a notorious gangster named Pinky in the film Daud. He hires a miscreant named Nandu to carry out criminal activities.
The actor plays the role of Ajatshatru Singh in the movie Aakrosh. He portrays the character of a ruthless police officer who at times misuses his authority.
In Table No. 21, Paresh Rawal plays the negative role of Mr. Khan, opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. However, in the end, he narrates his ordeal and explains his side of the story.
Paresh Rawal essays the role of Veljibhai in the film Sir starring Pooja Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah, and others. He plays the character of a gangster who clashes with other ganglords.
He also plays the role of Vallabhbhai in the film Sardar released back n 1994. The film was directed by Ketan Mehta and showcased the freedom struggles of Vallabhbhai Patel.
Paresh Rawal portrayed the role of Hasmukhlal in the Sridevi and Anil Kapoor starrer Judaai. He played the role of a cunning man with a question mark on his forehead.