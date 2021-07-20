Paresh Rawal 'felt Honored' Taking Over Late Rishi Kapoor's Role From 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal recently wrapped up shooting for Sharmaji Namkeen, and got a little emotional while talking about taking over Rishi Kapoor's role. Late actor Rishi Kapoor, passed away last year on April 30, 2020 from leukemia. The veteran actor's passing came as a shock to many, as the actor had been diagnosed with leukemia before in 2018 and had undergone successful treatment in the New York City.

However, 6 months later the actor was admitted to the hospital due to breathing difficulties and passed away the next day. The actor's final film, Sharmaji Namkeen had a few days of shooting remaining and plans were made to use advanced technology to finish the film without compromising on the quality. However, those plans were seemingly scrapped with Paresh Rawal taking over.

Paresh Rawal on playing character meant for Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's untimely death was a shock and a tragic news for many, including Paresh Rawal. When speaking about taking over the role which was to be played by Kapoor, the veteran actor got sentimental. Rawal recently wrapped up shooting for Sharmaji Namkeen and spoke about how he was "honored" to step into Rishi Kapoor's shoes.

In an interaction with Mid Day, Paresh Rawal mentioned how the script for Sharmaji Namkeen was "one of the finest" that the late actor received. He spoke about how even though he was honored to step into Kapoor's shoes, he wished that the latter "could have finished the film". He also spoke about how when he got the opportunity to play the aforementioned role, he felt "a sense of responsibility".

Rawal also mentioned how he knew he would have to work even harder than usual after seeing footage of Rishi Kapoor's work in the film. However, the actor did mention how he tried his best and that the team helped him "slip into the character". While speaking about the late actor, Rawal remembered him and mentioned how Kapoor was a "pure-hearted person," even mentioning how he missed "Chintu Saab".

He also spoke about how Kapoor was a honest person who always said what was on his mind, adding, "there was no malice". The actor ended his interaction by mentioning how Kapoor's "positivity was infectious". Sharmaji Namkeen is slated to release on September 4, 2021. The film also stars Juhi Chawla, in a significant role.

IMAGE - PTI

