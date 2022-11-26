Paresh Rawal Heaps Praise On Indian Army Following Richa Chadha’s Galwan Insult

Members of the Bollywood fraternity have strongly condemned Richa Chadha's mockery of the Indian Army with reference to the 2020 Galwan clash. Amid the controversy, actor Paresh Rawal dropped a tweet in praise of the Army Bravehearts, seemingly taking a dig at Chadha for her 'Galwan says hi' comment. Earlier, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri, and more had lashed out at Richa, who later apologised for her statement and explained that it was never her intention to hurt her 'brothers in the Fauj.'

Paresh Rawal hails the Indian Army following Richa Chadha’s Galwan tweet

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Hera Pheri actor wrote, "Indian armed forces. Aap hain to hum hai (we live because you are there)."

Indian armed forces.

आप हैं तो हम हैं ।

🙏🙏🙏 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) November 25, 2022

For the unversed, Richa faced backlash online for her 'Galwan says hi' Tweet which came in response to Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the Indian Army is 'waiting for orders from the government' to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Akshay Kumar was one of the first celebrities to call out Richa and schooled her as to how one should never be 'ungrateful' towards the Armed forces. "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain," Kumar wrote in his Tweet.

Anupam Kher also reacted to the incident by penning a Tweet in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "Trying to become popular among some people by doing evil to the country is the work of cowards and small people. And putting the honour of the Army at stake…. What can be more shameful than this."

Despite Richa's public apology, a complaint has been filed against her by Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal. In his complaint, Jindal called Chadha's remark 'shameful and disgraceful'.

