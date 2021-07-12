Paresh Rawal On Taking Up Rishi Kapoor's Role In 'Sharmaji Namkeen': 'It Was Overwhelming'

Prolific actor Paresh Rawal, who came on board to shoot the remaining portions of Rishi Kapoor's swansong Sharmaji Namkeen, shared his thoughts on stepping into the shoes of the legendary actor. Paresh Rawal told PTI that he has embraced the role with a sense of responsibility to honour and pay tribute to the late star. The 66-year-old actor was roped in by Excel Entertainment earlier this year to carry forward the character for which Rishi Kapoor had shot prior to his demise last year.

Completing the film, billed as the coming-of-age story of a 60-year-old man, was an "emotionally overwhelming experience", Rawal said. "I respected him a lot as a human being. He was the father of my most favourite actor, Ranbir Kapoor, such a fine talent of the Kapoor family. To do his role, to carry it forward was a responsibility. I knew I had to approach it with a lot of elegance. One can't take it for granted," the actor said.



The veteran actor who had collaborated with Rishi Kapoor in a couple of films like Damini, Hathyar, and Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, finished the filming for the Hitesh Bhatia-directed movie, a few days ago. The forthcoming film also features Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor's co-star of films such as Bol Radha Bol, Eena Meena Deeka, and Daraar. Further, the Hungama 2 actor shared that it is unfortunate that the late actor who passed away aged 67 after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia last April, could not finish the project.

"He is no more but it's a huge loss for the audience because the film's script is absolutely brilliant. I read a script as good as this after a long time. If Rishi Sahab was in this film throughout, he would have created fireworks. Whatever work he has done, it is phenomenal. As an audience member, it was my loss that he couldn't finish the film," he added. Sharmaji Namkeen is bankrolled by Excel Entertainment in association with casting director-filmmaker Honey Trehan and director Abhishek Chaubey under their banner MacGuffin Pictures.

