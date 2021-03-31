Paresh Rawal Praises 'brilliant' Film 'Pagglait', Calls It 'heartwarming And Entertaining'

Actress Sanya Malhotra has been receiving terrific reviews for her latest release film Pagglait where she is seen playing the role of a widow. The actress recently received appreciation from veteran actor Paresh Rawal who took to Twitter and called the film "heart-warming and entertaining."

Paresh Rawal reviews Pagglait

Paresh Rawal who called it a "must watch" for all the people, hailed the director/ writer Umesh Bisht and producer Guneet Monga for coming up with such an amazing and entertaining film. " Netflix brings in a brilliant film PAGGLAIT! Heartwarming and entertaining! Must watch! Congratulations to @guneetm and the writer dir @umeshbist,' the 65-year-old actor tweeted.

Apart from the Hungama actor, the film also received praises from actress Kangana Ranaut who was amazed to see the spectacular acting of Sanya Malhotra. Kangana hailed the actress for her mind-blowing work and for pulling off her character very well in the film. The Tanu Weds Manu actress wrote that Sanya is deserving of the adulation that’s coming her way and the credits go to director Umesh Bist for coming up with such an amazing drama. "She is soooo good... I am glad people are recognising her talent, I heard #PagglaitOnNetflix is doing amazingly well... so happy for you Sanya you deserve everything and much more ... lots of love to you," she tweeted.

Sanya who was elated to receive such words of encouragement from the actress, quickly res[ponded to her tweet and wrote, "Thank you so much. It really means a lot."The film also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Shruti Sharma, and Rajesh Tailang among others. The film is streaming on Netflix.The story of the film revolves around a widow Sandhya who tries to deal with the complex emotions of life and death. Sandhya is surrounded by a family that is eager to make decisions soon after the demise of her husband within 5 months of her marriage.

