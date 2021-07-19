Paresh Rawal Releases Poster Of His Next Movie 'Aankh Micholi'; Netizens Say 'can't Wait'

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal who is known for his versatile performances, has garnered immense love and praise from his fans. As all his fans eagerly wait for his upcomimng projects. The Hungamma 2 actor recently escalated the curiosity of his fans by unveiling the poster of his new movie, Aankh Micholi. All his fans were thrilled to see the poster.

Paresh Rawal’s Aankh Micholi’s poster unveiled

Paresh Rawal recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a piece of blissful news with all his fans flashing the poster of his upcoming movie, Aankh Micholi. The poster depicted the entire cast of the movie dressed in wedding attire while dancing together. In the tweet, he stated, “Yeh cheating nahi, Setting hai” and revealed how he was proud to be a part of this hilarious entertainer and added how it had such a stellar cast. He then added that the movie was directed by Umesh Shukla and presented under the banner of Sony Pics Films. Paresh Rawal also referred to his movie as ‘the most eyeconic wedding of the year.’ The actor also added another tweet to it and tagged the entire cast and crew of Aankh Micholi that included actors like Sharman Joshi, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu Dasani, Darshan Jariwala, Divya Dutta, Vijay Raaz, Grusha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and others.

Yeh Cheating Nahi, Setting Hai! 😜 Presenting the poster of my next film #AankhMicholi. Proud to be part of this hilarious entertainer with such a stellar cast. Directed by @umeshkshukla and presented by @sonypicsfilmsin. The most #EyeconicWedding of the year 😎. pic.twitter.com/9DkIXsNmlp — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 19, 2021

Numerous fans took to Paresh Rawal’s Twitter handle and reacted to the poster of his movie. Many of them wished the actor all the best for his upcoming movie while others praised the actor for his soulful performances. Many others also shared their curiosity asking for details about the release of the film. Have a look at how the fans reacted when Paresh Rawal unveiled the poster of his movie, Aankh Micholi.

All the best Paresh bhai 👍🏻 — Gajraj Rao (@raogajraj) July 19, 2021

The way you perform in the stage in this age is unexpected sir.....Since I saw you in Phir Hera Pheri, you are my favourite...This shows that age doesn't matter when your motivation is strong. Four films at a time though Hera Pheri 3 is Pending. but I'm eagerly waiting for it. — Bikramjeet (@Bikramjeet146) July 19, 2021

Good to see Abhimanyu is there... — AVIJIT GHATAK (@obhijit4) July 19, 2021



Paresh Rawal’s latest

Apart from Aankh Micholi, the actor has also been gearing up for the release of two of his other upcoming movies namely Hungama 2 and The Storyteller. Directed by Priyadarshan, Hungama 2 will mark the comeback of Shilpa Shetty to Bollywood and will also include actors namely Meezaan Jaffery, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Johny Lever, among others. Paresh Rawal will also be seen in The Storyteller in which he will be seen essaying the role of a fictional character, Tarini Khuro.

