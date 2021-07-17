Paresh Rawal Reveals He Did Not Have Enough Money To Launch His Son Aditya Rawal

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has given several memorable performances on-screen throughout his career. Like many star kids following their parent's footsteps into Bollywood, Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal is all set to follow his father's path. In a recent interview, Paresh Rawal was all praise for his son and said that his son didn't need his recommendations.

Paresh Rawal on his son Aditya Rawal's journey in Bollywood

Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal recently made his Bollywood debut through the movie Bamfaad that premiered on Zee 5. Aditya is currently working with director Hansal Mehta for an upcoming project. Talking to Indian Express on why he did not launch his son, Rawal said that he did not have enough money to launch him. Paresh Rawal added that he was extremely proud that Aditya was fetching work due to his dedication and did not need any recommendations from his father. He further said that his son was working with a prolific director like Hansal Mehta for an upcoming project and was quite happy that Aditya's work was fetching him work through the kind of effort that he is putting into his craft.

Aditya Rawal was a screenplay writer before he ventured into acting and co-wrote Panipat, a magnum-opus film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The veteran actor spoke about his son's qualifications and said that his son went to New York University (NYU) to study scriptwriting and playwriting and the London International School of Performing Arts to nurture his talent as an actor.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal will next be seen in the comedy movie Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan. The movie will mark the director Priyadarshan's return to Bollywood after an eight-year hiatus. The movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Minnaram and a spiritual successor to the 2003 film Hungama. The movie will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash. He will also be seen in the movie The Storyteller portraying the role of famous character Tarini Khuro that was created by Satyajit Ray. Rawal is all set to return to the cult classic series of Hera Pheri with Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Rawal reprising their roles from previous films as Raju, Shyam and Baburao respectively.

Image: ANI and Aditya Rawal's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.